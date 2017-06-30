Sheriff’s Office Searching for Suspect in Carpinteria Armed Robbery

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery at a Carpinteria market Friday morning and fled the scene after taking thousands of dollars in cash.

At about 7:15 a.m., the suspect entered Mi Fiesta Market at 4502 Carpinteria Ave., and initial reports indicate the suspect left the store with approximately $11,000 in cash, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's Sgt. John Maxwell.

Responding deputies learned that a man dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark blue pants had robbed the store while displaying a firearm minutes earlier.

Authorities were not able to locate the suspect, despite an extensive search of the surrounding area by K-9 officers and deputies from the Coastal Patrol Bureau of the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's forensics unit responded to collect additional evidence, Maxwell said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4150, or leave an anonymous tip by calling the 805.681.4171 or on the website.

