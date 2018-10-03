Wednesday, October 3 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Attempted Rape in Isla Vista

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 3, 2018 | 1:59 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County sheriff's investigators are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a young woman in Isla Vista early Wednesday.

At about 12:15 a.m., a 22-year-old Santa Barbara City College student was walking near the southwest corner of Camino Pescadero at Picasso Road when a man emerged from the bushes and jumped in front of her, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The suspect punched the woman in the face and head, grabbed her hair, covered her mouth and pulled her toward the bushes, Hoover said.

“The suspect then attempted to pull her shirt off,” Hoover said. “The victim screamed and fought back, scratching and punching the suspect, and managed to escape.”  

The woman ran to her nearby residence and contacted a friend, who called 911.  

Sheriff's deputies and UCSB police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded and searched the area where the attack occurred, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect, Hoover said.

The man was described as in his twenties, about 5-foot-9, with a thin build. He had dark skin and dark facial hair, according to Hoover. He was wearing a dark hoodie over his head and dark pants.  

"This was a violent attack, and there is a strong likelihood that the victim would have been sexually assaulted if she had not managed to fight off her aggressor and get to a safe place,” Hoover said. 

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the incident call the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or visiting https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

Authorities remind the UCSB community to remain vigilant and use the Community Service Officer Escort Service, which is free and can be reached by calling 805.893.2000.

“The Isla Vista Foot Patrol wants to take this opportunity to remind community members to use the buddy system and avoid walking alone, especially at night,” Hoover said. “If you ever feel that you are being followed or are concerned about a person or situation, trust your instincts and run/walk to a well-lit or more populated area.

"If you are going out alone, make sure that someone knows where you are going, who you will be with and when you are expected to return."  

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

