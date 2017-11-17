Sheriff’s Office Launches New Website

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has announced the debut of its new upgraded and user-friendly website.

The responsive, mobile-compatible, interactive site is more than 120 pages long and includes more than 650 photos and dozens of informative videos, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Unlike the previous 18-year-old website, the new one uses a content management system, which will allow the Sheriff's Office to continually update the site.

The new website, with the same web address of www.sbsheriff.org, is easy to navigate and will be a tremendous tool for the public to access information and services without having to call or come to a Sheriff’s facility, the Sheriff's Office said.

Some of the website's features include:

» Bilingual (every page can be translated into Spanish)

» Who is in Custody feature

» On-Line Reporting System

» Process of How to Request a Copy of a Report.

» Current Job Openings and how to best prepare and apply for a job with SBSO

» A way to Thank a Cop or any Sheriff’s Office employee

» Twitter and Instagram feed displayed on home page

» List of Most Wanted Fugitives

» How to Make Anonymous Tips

» How to sign up for Emergency Notifications via text and e-mail

» How to Sign up for Nextdoor to stay informed about incidents in your specific area

» Information on all branches, divisions and Sheriff’s stations.

» Archive of Sheriff’s Roundup videos and news releases.

A great deal of effort has gone into the design and development of our new website, which has taken almost two years to complete, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The Sheriff's Office thanks New Directions in Computing for its expertise in creating the site and for the professional and collaborative manner which has been a hallmark of this project from the beginning.

The Sheriff's Office first website was created in 1995 and was redesigned in 2005. The Sheriff's Office thanks Chris O’Leary for being its webmaster for the past 18 years.

The Sheriff's Office welcomes any feedback or suggestions on features community members would like to see or areas of improvement.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.



