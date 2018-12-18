Pixel Tracker

Sheriff’s Office Looking Into Child-Annoying Incident

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | December 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child-annoying incident that occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Dec. 13 in the area of North San Marcos Road near University Drive.

An 8-year-old Foothill Elementary School student was walking home alone after being let out of school. While walking in the 300 block of North San Marcos Road, a female suspect, 30-50 years old, approached the girl in a late model, silver-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

The suspect had shoulder-length blond hair that was partially shaved in the back, above the neck. The suspect asked the student to get in her car. The student, realizing this was a potentially dangerous situation, immediately ran away.

The suspect was last seen turning westbound onto University Drive from North San Marcos Road.

The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office Dec. 16 and is under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the Goleta Union School District regarding this incident.

Readers who have any information that would assist investigators are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office, 805-683-2724 or call the Anonymous Tip-Line, 805-681-4171. Those with information also can visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

The Sheriff’s Office urges parents of young children to reinforce the importance of creating space between themselves and any stranger who may try to contact them. Additionally, any suspicious encounter between a young child and any stranger should be immediately reported to law enforcement.   

The Sheriff’s Office also encourages parents to have discussions with their children about how to best protect themselves at home, going to and from school, while they are out and about and on their phones or on the internet.

Please review the 25 Ways to Make Kids Safer from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Sheriff’s Office recommends printing this document and putting it in a prominent place in your home as a reminder about these important, potentially life-saving tips.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

