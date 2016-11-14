Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:03 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Office Participates in Statewide Shoulder Tap & Minor Decoy Operations

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office | November 14, 2016 | 10:14 a.m.

As part of a statewide effort to combat underage drinking, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Shoulder Tap” and “Minor Decoy” operations on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. 

During the two-day operation, underage minor decoys, working under the direct supervision of Sheriff’s deputies and an Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) agent, visited 14 locations throughout Isla Vista and the City of Goleta.

During the shoulder tap operations, minor decoys stood outside convenience stores and liquor stores where they asked patrons to buy them alcohol. The minors made it clear that they were underage and could not purchase the alcohol by themselves.

Over the two-day operation, five of the adults that were approached agreed to purchase alcohol for the minors. They were each cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The decoy operations involved the minors entering businesses where they made an attempt to purchase alcohol from the clerks. Three of the businesses that were visited ultimately sold alcohol to the minor decoys. Each of the clerks were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Additionally, these businesses will be subject to further ABC administrative measures.

Sheriff’s deputies also conducted inspections at five businesses in Isla Vista. The purpose of the inspections was to ensure that these establishments were complying with the terms and conditions of their liquor licenses.

One of these businesses was issued a misdemeanor citation for being in possession of liquor that was prohibited by the terms of their license.

According to the American Medical Association, underage drinking can increase chances of risky sexual behavior and teen pregnancy, juvenile delinquency, compromise health and result in unintentional injury and death. According to California Highway Patrol traffic statistics, in 2013, 136 people 20 years of age or younger were killed in alcohol related collisions.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office uses grant funding from ABC to battle alcohol-related crime in the Isla Vista and Goleta areas which tend to have a higher percentage of these types of incidents. In addition to conducting operations such as this one, the grant funding is also utilized to educate both on-sale and off-sale establishments with the importance of operating within the restrictions of their ABC licenses.

The ABC’s Grant Assistance Program (GAP) was established in 1995 and during that time has distributed more than 20 million dollars to law enforcement in California to combat alcohol-related crime.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 