Sheriff’s Office Receives Grant to Fight Alcohol-Related Crime in Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control to battle alcohol-related crime in Isla Vista.

The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, illegal solicitations and possession of alcohol, as well as other criminal activities involving alcohol consumption and abuse.

The grant is one of numerous awarded in California to local law enforcement agencies through ABC’s Grant Assistance Program.

The program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies.

GAP is designed to put violating operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties against individuals and businesses that violate the law.

Sgt. Joe Schmidt of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol said the grant funding will help deputies enforce alcohol-related issues that continue to negatively-impact the Isla Vista community and surrounding areas.

“The ultimate goal is to maintain a safe environment for the citizens and visitors of Isla Vista," he said.

"Proactive enforcement of alcohol-related crime has been instrumental in preventing more serious and violent crime.”

Acting ABC Director Ramona Prieto also predicts the funding will have a positive impact on the area.

“The program improves the quality of life in neighborhoods," she said. "We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested.”

The GAP program has distributed over $20 million dollars to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related crime.

ABC is a Department of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.