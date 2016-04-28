Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Office Reports Rash of Auto, Home Thefts in Carpinteria, Montecito Areas

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | April 28, 2016 | 4:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be vigilant about locking the doors to their residences and vehicles.  

The city of Carpinteria and the surrounding unincorporated area has experienced a rash of thefts from automobiles and residences in the past week.  

Thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles and residences in the middle of the night in residential areas. 

Wednesday night, there were more than 10 thefts from automobiles in the Venice Lane/Via Marcina area north of Via Real in the unincorporated area of Carpinteria.

Within the last three nights, there were six more thefts from autos in the Cameo Road/Canalino Drive area in the city of Carpinteria.

Over the past weekend there were five more thefts from vehicles and residences in the 1300 block of Danielson Road, the 2400 block of Bella Vista Drive and the 2100 block of Ortega Hill Road in Montecito and Summerland. Over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol handled several reports of vehicle thefts in Montecito.

The thieves are looking for crimes of opportunity and unlocked vehicles or residences are easy targets. Just the simple act of locking your car and home is enough of a deterrent to cause some thieves to move on and to prevent the crime from occurring.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to remind residents to:

- Always lock your car and residence.

- Close your windows.

- Never leave valuables in plain sight. Lock all valuables in your vehicle’s trunk or take them with you.

- Remove personal information such as a driver’s license from unattended vehicles.

- Always take your keys with you after you park your vehicle.

- Do not use spare keys hidden on or in your vehicle. Consider a spare key in your wallet instead.

- Park and lock your vehicle in your garage whenever possible.

- Remove or hide your garage remote when you leave your vehicle unattended.

- If you have a car or residential alarm, set it.

To report suspicious subjects or vehicles, call 9-1-1. If you have any information on any of the recent thefts from autos or residences cases, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683. 2724 or to leave an anonymous tip call 805.681.4171.

The city of Carpinteria contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 