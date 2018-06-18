Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:47 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Office Runs Sex Offender Compliance Checks

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | June 18, 2018 | 4:41 p.m.

Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted plain-clothes surveillance and compliance checks June 15-16 on 81 sex offenders registered in the city of Goleta, city of Carpinteria, Montecito, Summerland, and unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara.

The purpose behind the compliance checks is to ensure accurate and verifiable information is provided during the annual, and in some cases monthly, registration process, and to maintain suitable supervision of the offenders in the community.

Upon conclusion of the operation, 208 offenders records were reviewed, which prompted the random check of 81 registered sex offenders.

Of these checks, 57 registrants were found to be in compliance with their registration requirements. Twenty registrants were not home and unable to be contacted.

Four registrantswere found to be in out-of-compliance, prompting further investigation by detectives. One warrant arrest was made for a non-sex offender warrant.

These compliance checks are part of the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Program.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting similar sweeps on an ongoing basis to verify registered sex offenders are living at their reported residences and in compliance with any probation or parole terms.

Residents of Santa Barbara County can visit the Megan’s Law website, www.meganslaw.ca.gov, to familiarize themselves with the sex registrants in their community.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

