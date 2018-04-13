Sheriff’s Office Salutes Top Employees for Their Service in 2017

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office congratulates and thanks its employees who were honored for their exemplary service during 2017 at a Recognition Awards Program and Luncheon on April 11.

The Sheriff’s Medal of Courage award was given to seven deputies for their response to a large wildfire that broke out July 8 near Camp Whittier where hundreds of students were attending summer camp.

When deputies arrived, large flames and thick smoke surrounded the camp with children and staff members frantically trying to flee the fire.

Without hesitation, Special Duty Deputy Ray Gamboa, Special Duty Deputy Daniel Nelson, Deputies Brice Bruening, Shaelyn Green, Jeremy Rogers, Luis Ruiz and Donna Wilson helped safely and quickly evacuate some 400 people out of Camp Whittier.

The deputies then helped conduct evacuations at Lake Cachuma Campground and attempted to reach children and staff members trapped by fire at the Circle V Ranch.

They had to back out of the fire zone but returned once fire personnel cleared a path to reach the camp. Their quick, resolute and heroic actions resulted in the successful evacuation of hundreds of children and adults caught in the path of the wildfire.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Neil Gowing and Deputy David Wicklund received a Meritorious Service Award for their response when the Whittier Fire broke out. They helped coordinate an evacuation effort that led to the safe exit of hundreds of campers at Lake Cachuma.

Sgt. Gowing led the effort to valiantly reach those trapped at Circle V Ranch by driving down the dirt road but when flames engulfed the roadway, the deputies were unable to proceed any further.

Five Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol received a Meritorious Service Award for their response on Oct. 21 to a college student who fell from a cliff.

Sgt. Christopher Gottschall and Deputies David Ashley, Eduardo Cazarez, Shane Moore and Matthew West put their own safety at risk to reach the student who had fallen 40 feet onto the sand and was being pulled out to sea by the waves.

The group carried the student through the surf to the nearest beach access almost 150 feet away and up three flights of stairs. They provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, then assisted with rescue breathing and transport preparation.

Sheriff’s Special Duty Deputy Desiree Thome and Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Owen also received a Meritorious Service Award for their response to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Dec. 11.

They climbed through broken glass to reach the occupant who was pinned inside and not breathing. The deputies helped extricate the victim through the smashed rear windshield.

Four Sheriff’s deputies were recognized with a Lifesaving Award. Sheriff’s deputies Steven Gonzales, Jesus Gutierrez, Isacc Munoz and Sandra Rivera all helped save the lives of victims who suffered heart attacks and were not breathing.

In each case, they arrived on scene quickly and provided lifesaving medical care, which included the use of an automated external defibrillator and application of chest compressions, until paramedics arrived and could take over.

The Human Resources Bureau received the Sheriff’s Unit Citation Award for its unprecedented task of hiring more than 164 full time employees and completing more than 100 volunteer and contractor investigations from January 2016-December 2017.

The unit is comprised of a Sheriff’s lieutenant, dergeant, background investigators, administrative office professionals, a recruiter and a polygraph examiner.

Members of the Human Resources Bureau serve as the gatekeepers for entrance into the law enforcement profession and magnify the values of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) also received a Unit Citation Award. SIB continued to be successful despite financial and staffing challenges.

In 2017, SIB made 163 felony arrests and 48 misdemeanor arrests. They seized 55 firearms, 3.75 lbs. of heroin, 2.16 lbs. of methamphetamine, 82,500 marijuana plants, 1,700 lbs. of processed marijuana, almost 2 lbs. of cocaine, 2.4 ounces of fentanyl, and almost $160,000 in cash.

They also helped in the apprehension of three homicide suspects and assisted in multiple investigations. They conducted proactive operations to rescue human trafficking victims.

In 2017, 45 human trafficking victims were identified, 15 pimps were arrested and 35 other suspects were arrested for arranging to purchase sex.

The Sheriff’s Transportation Unit received the third Unit Citation Award.

Despite being understaffed and working mandatory overtime, they traveled more than 155,000 miles and transported more than 49,000 high-profile, high-risk, mentally and medically unstable individuals throughout Santa Barbara County and the state.

Custody deputies assigned to the unit also helped evacuate victims trapped by flooding at El Capitan Canyon and Resort Campgrounds. Also, throughout the first quarter of 2017, they helped transport the 12 Operation Matador suspects.

Custody deputies also located a backpack with a loaded handgun, a knife and drugs in a Lompoc court holding facility.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.