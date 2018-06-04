Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Orcutt Vandalism Spree

Investigators were seeking information to identify the vandals who shot out windows of at least nine vehicles in Orcutt last week, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Between 4:15 and 4:45 a.m. May 31, suspects in a vehicle Toyota Corolla drove through several neighborhoods near Rice Ranch Road.

“The suspects used an air gun to shoot out the windows of at least nine vehicles that were parked along the roadway and in private driveways,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a plea for public assistance in identifying who committed the vandalism.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored (possibly silver), early to mid-2000s Toyota Corolla four-door sedan with a factory spoiler on the rear trunk lid, a sunroof, and factory six-spoke wheels. The suspect vehicle may also be missing the front license plate.

“During this crime spree, the suspect vehicle was recorded by numerous residential security surveillance systems in the area,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Still photos and video surveillance footage of the vehicle believed to be involved was obtained and is provided to the public in an effort to identify the person responsible for the crimes.”

Click here for a video of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.681.4100 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .