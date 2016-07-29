Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Office Seizes Four Firearms from Felons Over Two Days

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | July 29, 2016 | 5:20 p.m.
Santa Maria — On July 27, 2016, sheriff’s detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau and the Compliance Response Team searched for a wanted person in the 700 block of East Mariposa in Santa Maria.

Andrew Arreola Sr., 52, and his son Andrew Arreola Jr., 32, were contacted at the residence, along with Arreola Jr.’s young daughter. Andrew Jr. was arrested for his outstanding warrants.

During a sweep of the residence, a loaded short barreled shotgun and an unloaded SKS-style rifle with a high capacity magazine were located unsecured inside the residence. Arreola Sr. and Arreola Jr. are both convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms.

A search warrant was obtained and a third firearm was found unsecured in the residence, in addition to drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Additional evidence was located, leading detectives to believe the children who lived at the residence had been exposed to narcotics.

The mother of children, 32-year-old Kristin Azevedo, was arrested for child endangerment. Child Welfare Services assisted detectives and transported the children to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Arreola Sr. and Arreola Jr. were transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of being felons in possession of a firearm, being felons in possession of ammunition and child endangerment. Azevedo was transported and booked at the jail on charges of child endangerment.  

On July 28, 2016, Sheriff’s detectives located 18-year-old Ruben Estrada at his residence in the 200 block of E. College in Lompoc. Estrada was arrested for violating the terms and conditions of his parole.

During the search of his residence, detectives located a loaded .32-caliber handgun in Estrada’s possession.

Estrada was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
