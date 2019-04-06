Sheriff’s Office Taking Applications for Custody Deputies, Deputy Trainees, Service Technician Jobs

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals interested in a rewarding career with the Sheriff’s Office to be included in its upcoming testing for custody seputy, Sheriff’s deputy trainee, and Sheriff’s service technician.

While applications are accepted 24/7, individuals are urged to apply by 5 p.m. April 17 to participate in the May 18 testing date. Applications received after April 17 will be processed for the following testing cycle later this summer.

To apply, visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/career-opportunities/.

The new Sheriff’s service technician is similar to the commonly known community service officer post that allied agencies have, except a number of the positions will also work within the jail facilities to augment and support custody staff, as well as work from various patrol stations where they will support patrol staff.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office prides itself on having a great team of dedicated professionals committed to protecting and serving the community's residents.

The Sheriff's Office believes in the importance of having a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community and encourages all qualified men and women of varied backgrounds, experiences and races to apply.

This is an opportune time to join the Sheriff’s Office as the new Northern Branch Jail is scheduled to open the end of this year.

A career as a custody deputy, Sheriff’s deputy or Sheriff’s service technician is challenging and rewarding with the opportunity to work a variety of assignments and a chance to develop and advance.

The Sheriff's Office seeks quality candidates who want to make a difference and believe they have what it takes to succeed. All career paths require individuals with great moral character, strong interpersonal skills, the ability to handle stress, good judgement and a sound work ethic.

The application process is comprehensive and requires a number of steps, including but not limited to an extensive application, physical agility test, written test, background investigation, and interviews.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.