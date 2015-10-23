Sheriff’s Office Temporarily Limits Operation Medicine Cabinet to Single Kiosk

Advice

In an effort to improve our ability to safely manage the Operation Medicine Cabinet program, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily removed the majority of its prescription drug collection kiosks from Sheriff’s Office facilities.

The Sheriff's Office is in the process of obtaining new, purpose-built prescription drug collection kiosks that will enhance usability to the public and improve the ability of personnel to safely operate the program. The new kiosks are anticipated to be installed and operational within the next few weeks.

In order to assist in maintaining some capacity for community members needing to dispose of unwanted medications during the kiosk replacement process, the Sheriff's Office will continue to maintain the most frequently utilized Operation Medicine Cabinet kiosk at the Sheriff’s Headquarters facility, located at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Operation Medicine Cabinet is a joint partnership between the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara County Public Works - Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division.

Operation Medicine Cabinet provides community members with a readily available and lawful mechanism for disposing of expired or unneeded prescription medications or illicit drugs.

The Santa Barbara County Operation Medicine Cabinet program has been in operation for approximately five years. During this time, more than 30,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medications and illicit drugs have been collected and destroyed.

Removing these drugs from medicine cabinets across the county has prevented accidental ingestion, misuse and overdose, and it has kept drugs from being introduced into our water supplies.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.