Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 13 Custody Deputies, 4 Civilians to the Ranks

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 17 new employees Monday, July 18, 2016, at a hiring ceremony held at Earl’s Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Among the new hires were 13 new custody deputies and four civilian employees, including two administrative office professionals, a dispatcher and an aircraft mechanic.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown swore in the custody deputies and presented each with their badge and Certificate of Appointment.

The sheriff also spoke directly to the new custody deputies reminding them of the responsibility that comes with wearing a badge.

“You join the ranks of a profession that faces many challenges under normal circumstances but especially so today given the current environment,” he said. “It is vital that you continue to earn the community’s respect by treating others as you would want to be treated — with fairness, professionalism and courtesy.”

The new custody deputies include, Giuseppe Arnoldi, Jennifer Brookshire, Tori Campbell, Kevin Ericksen Jr., Joemarie Fuentes, Daniel Garcia, Christina George, Cindy Guendulain, Drew Hanafee, Liana Magda, Marcus Naranjo, Segun Ogunleye Jr. and Robert Rochelle.

Chief Deputy of Custody Operations Vincent Wasilewski said he is honored to welcome these men and women to the custody operations branch.

“With the imminent construction and occupation of the new Northern Branch Jail, these folks will be tried and tested as only a few of their peers have,” Wasilewski said. “I am confident that they will rise to the task and help us successfully navigate the changes that our organization is facing in the not too distant future.”

Brown also welcomed and gave Certificates of Appointment to Anna Maria Thingvold and Angel Hernandez, who were hired as administrative office professionals; Kristen Hargreaves, who was hired as a dispatcher; and to Jose Valenzuela, who was hired as an airport mechanic.

The Sheriff’s Office is always looking for quality candidates to join its team. If you are interested in a career with the Sheriff’s Office, visit website www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.