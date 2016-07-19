Friday, April 13 , 2018, 1:20 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 13 Custody Deputies, 4 Civilians to the Ranks

Thirteen new custody deputies are sworn in by Sheriff Bill Brown. Click to view larger
Thirteen new custody deputies are sworn in by Sheriff Bill Brown. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | July 19, 2016 | 8:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 17 new employees Monday, July 18, 2016, at a hiring ceremony held at Earl’s Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Among the new hires were 13 new custody deputies and four civilian employees, including two administrative office professionals, a dispatcher and an aircraft mechanic.   

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown swore in the custody deputies and presented each with their badge and Certificate of Appointment.

The sheriff also spoke directly to the new custody deputies reminding them of the responsibility that comes with wearing a badge.

“You join the ranks of a profession that faces many challenges under normal circumstances but especially so today given the current environment,” he said. “It is vital that you continue to earn the community’s respect by treating others as you would want to be treated — with fairness, professionalism and courtesy.”

The new custody deputies include, Giuseppe Arnoldi, Jennifer Brookshire, Tori Campbell, Kevin Ericksen Jr., Joemarie Fuentes, Daniel Garcia, Christina George, Cindy Guendulain, Drew Hanafee, Liana Magda, Marcus Naranjo, Segun Ogunleye Jr. and Robert Rochelle.

Chief Deputy of Custody Operations Vincent Wasilewski said he is honored to welcome these men and women to the custody operations branch.

“With the imminent construction and occupation of the new Northern Branch Jail, these folks will be tried and tested as only a few of their peers have,” Wasilewski said. “I am confident that they will rise to the task and help us successfully navigate the changes that our organization is facing in the not too distant future.”

Brown also welcomed and gave Certificates of Appointment to Anna Maria Thingvold and Angel Hernandez, who were hired as administrative office professionals; Kristen Hargreaves, who was hired as a dispatcher; and to Jose Valenzuela, who was hired as an airport mechanic.

The Sheriff’s Office is always looking for quality candidates to join its team. If you are interested in a career with the Sheriff’s Office, visit website www.sbsheriff.org.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 