Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Employees, Celebrates Promotions

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new employees and celebrated two promotions during a Feb. 6 ceremony at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau.

Among the new hires were two new communications dispatchers, two custody deputies and one Sheriff’s deputy. The Sheriff's Office also promoted a custody commander and a chief financial officer.

Charles Powell, a 23-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, was promoted to custody commander. He has held a variety of assignments at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Powell received the Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor, H. Thomas Guerry Award and recognition for valor by the California State Assembly and Senate for helping save the life of a woman trapped in a burning van.

During the incident that involved in a head-on collision on Highway 1, Powell also rendered first aid to the other three passengers. He also received the Distinguished Service Award for his work at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau.

Hope Vasquez, a 13-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, will be the agency’s new chief financial officer.

Vasquez started as an accountant with the Sheriff’s Office in 2004 and worked her way through the ranks to overseeing the administrative business office. She later became the accountant supervisor. Most recently, she worked as the fiscal officer before taking over as acting CFO.

Also at the ceremony, Sheriff Bill Brown presented certificates of appointment to two new dispatchers, Georgina Grippa and Celeste Johnson. The two were selected after a competitive hiring process.

Two new custody deputies, Eric White and Dale Bebeau, received certificates of appointment as well. White previously served as a corrections officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bebeau is a former Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Explorer.

The sheriff welcomed Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Strange III who comes to the Sheriff’s Office after serving 28 years with the Lompoc Police Department. Brown swore in all three new hires and presented each with their badges.

Brown said he is pleased with the caliber and character of all the new hires and promotees. “These are quality people who will be great additions to our team, either as new members or assuming new responsibilities through promotion,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for quality candidates to join its team. Applications are currently being accepted for the positions of sheriff’s deputy trainee, custody deputy, and communications dispatcher 1. For information, visit www.sbsheriff.org and go to the employment page.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.