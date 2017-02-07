Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:43 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Employees, Celebrates Promotions

Charles Powell, custody commander, is Medal of Valor recipient for saving woman's life

Sheriff Brown swears in Sheriff’s Custody Deputy Eric White, Sheriff’s Custody Deputy Dale Bebeau and Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Strange III.
Sheriff Brown swears in Sheriff’s Custody Deputy Eric White, Sheriff’s Custody Deputy Dale Bebeau and Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Strange III. (Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | February 7, 2017 | 3:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new employees and celebrated two promotions during a Feb. 6 ceremony at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau.

Among the new hires were two new communications dispatchers, two custody deputies and one Sheriff’s deputy. The Sheriff's Office also promoted a custody commander and a chief financial officer.

Charles Powell, a 23-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, was promoted to custody commander. He has held a variety of assignments at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.

Powell received the Sheriff’s Office Medal of Valor, H. Thomas Guerry Award and recognition for valor by the California State Assembly and Senate for helping save the life of a woman trapped in a burning van.

During the incident that involved in a head-on collision on Highway 1, Powell also rendered first aid to the other three passengers. He also received the Distinguished Service Award for his work at the Sheriff’s Training Bureau.

Hope Vasquez, a 13-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, will be the agency’s new chief financial officer.

Vasquez started as an accountant with the Sheriff’s Office in 2004 and worked her way through the ranks to overseeing the administrative business office. She later became the accountant supervisor. Most recently, she worked as the fiscal officer before taking over as acting CFO.

Also at the ceremony, Sheriff Bill Brown presented certificates of appointment to two new dispatchers, Georgina Grippa and Celeste Johnson. The two were selected after a competitive hiring process.

Two new custody deputies, Eric White and Dale Bebeau, received certificates of appointment as well. White previously served as a corrections officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bebeau is a former Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Explorer.

The sheriff welcomed Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Strange III who comes to the Sheriff’s Office after serving 28 years with the Lompoc Police Department. Brown swore in all three new hires and presented each with their badges.

Brown said he is pleased with the caliber and character of all the new hires and promotees. “These are quality people who will be great additions to our team, either as new members or assuming new responsibilities through promotion,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for quality candidates to join its team. Applications are currently being accepted for the positions of sheriff’s deputy trainee, custody deputy, and communications dispatcher 1. For information, visit www.sbsheriff.org and go to the employment page.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 