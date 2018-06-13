Sheriff’s Rescue Team Searching for New Members

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team (SBCSAR) is looking for new members. Those interested in joining this outstanding team are invited to a recruitment meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue station, at 66 S. San Antonio Road.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to talk to team members about the rewarding work they do.

On April 17, Undersheriff Bernard Melekian swore in eight new SBCSAR team members who will attend a four-month Search and Rescue Academy where they will specifically train in mountain rescue and search techniques.

SBCSAR is a volunteer branch of the Sheriff's Office and currently has 41 members on its team. The group includes men and women from all walks of life. They are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and are one of the busiest search-and-rescue teams in California.

The team uses specialized training and equipment to handle a variety of emergencies, including high-angle rock rescues, car-over-the-side accidents, downed aircraft, swiftwater rescues and medical emergencies.

SBCSAR is a California Type I search-and-rescue team and is fully certified as a Mountain Rescue Team. MRA teams are viewed as the best in the country and are often requested to support search-and-rescue personnel of other counties.

SBCSAR's primary jurisdiction covers the wilderness and urban areas of Santa Barbara County. As such, team members have the opportunity to visit parts of the county few ever experience to see the unique beauty of our backcountry.

In addition, as part of the Mountain Rescue Association, the team responds to emergencies in other counties, states and national parks such as Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings national parks.

As an active arm of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the team is called to assist on evidence searches, provides medical support for large community events, and is the primary entity to coordinate and carry out evacuations during major disasters such as wildland fires.

For more information on SBCSAR, go to www.sbcsar.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.