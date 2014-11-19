Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:25 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team Holding Recruitment Meeting Thursday

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 19, 2014 | 10:21 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is holding its final recruitment meeting of the year at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20 at 66 S. San Antonio Road.

If you are interested in joining the team and being a part of saving lives and giving back to your community in this way, you are encouraged to attend.

SBCSAR is a volunteer branch of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and one of the most active search and rescue teams in California. This highly-trained group uses specialized training and equipment to handle a variety of emergencies, including high-angle rock rescues, car-over-the-side accidents, downed aircraft, swiftwater rescues and medical emergencies.

SBCSAR is a California Type I search and rescue team and one of only nineteen teams in California that is fully certified as a Mountain Rescue Team. In order to qualify for MRA status, a team must pass proficiency tests in Snow and Ice, Rock, and Search Operations every three years. MRA teams are viewed as the best in the country and are often requested to support search and rescue personnel of other counties.

Team members are men and women from all walks of life and are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

SBCSAR's primary jurisdiction is the wilderness and urban areas of Santa Barbara County. As such, team members have the opportunity to visit parts of the county very few ever experience to see the unique beauty of our backcountry. In addition, as part of the Mountain Rescue Association, the team responds to emergencies in other counties, states and national parks such as Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings National Parks.

As an active arm of the Sheriff's Office, the team is called to assist on evidence searches, provides medical support for large community events, and is the primary entity to coordinate and carry out evacuations during major disasters such as wildland fires.

For more information, click here or email [email protected].

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

