Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team Holding First of Two Recruitment Meetings This Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team is looking for new members to fill its next search and rescue training academy.

Those interested in joining this elite organization of people giving back to the community are invited to attend a no-obligation recruitment meeting at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, July 30, or Wednesday, Aug. 27. Both meetings will be held at the Search & Rescue station at 66 S. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

SBCSAR is a volunteer branch of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. This highly-trained team uses specialized training and equipment to handle a variety of emergencies, including high-angle rock rescues, car-over-the-side accidents, downed aircraft, swiftwater rescues and medical emergencies.

SBCSAR is a California Type I search and rescue team and one of only 19 teams in California that is fully certified as a Mountain Rescue Team. In order to qualify for MRA status, a team must pass proficiency tests in snow and ice, rock, and search operations every three years. MRA teams are viewed as the best in the country and are often requested to support search and rescue personnel of other counties.

Team members are men and women from all walks of life and are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

SBCSAR's primary jurisdiction is the wilderness and urban areas of Santa Barbara County. As such, team members have the opportunity to visit parts of the county very few ever experience to see the unique beauty of our backcountry. In addition, as part of the Mountain Rescue Association, the team responds to emergencies in other counties, states and national parks such as Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings National Parks.

As an active arm of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, the team is called to assist on evidence searches, provides medical support for large community events, and is the primary entity to coordinate and carry out evacuations during major disasters such as wildland fires.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.