Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team Arrests Potentially Armed & Dangerous Wanted Subject

Over the past year, members of the Compliance Response Team and other law enforcement agencies have made several attempts to locate and arrest 42-year-old Joshua Warren of Lompoc.

Warren recently served a prison conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had an active warrant for his arrest after violating the terms and conditions of his Community Supervision.

Prior attempts to locate Warren included the service of search warrants and public requests for assistance via media press releases. All of these attempts had failed.

In an effort to locate and arrest this potentially armed and dangerous subject, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers worked together to investigate his potential whereabouts.

On Wednesday, Compliance Response Team members observed Warren leaving a location in Lompoc and was then seen arriving in the 800 block of W. Apricot St.

A search warrant signed by a Superior Court Judge was obtained with the assistance of Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau detectives and the District Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. last night, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team served the search warrant.

The decision to use SET was based on Warren’s substantial criminal history, which included firearm possession and crimes of violence. Within minutes of the warrant being served, Warren exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Also located at the residence was 26-year-old Jose Morales of Lompoc. Morales also had an arrest warrant for violating the terms of his Community Supervision for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Compliance Response Team would like to reach out to the public concerning Warren’s activities over the past year. If there are any unreported incidents involving Warren, please contact the Compliance Response Team at [email protected] If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, please call 805.681.4171 or send an e-mail to http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department