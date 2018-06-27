Suspect Sought in Robbery of Buellton Rabobank Branch

Investigators say John Stacey Roller, 46, is believed to be man who held up bank Friday afternoon

A 46-year-old man is wanted in connection with the robbery Friday afternoon of a Buellton bank branch, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The Rabobank at 61 W. Highway 246 was robbed at about 2:15 p.m., said Lt. Craig Bonner.

"Upon entering the bank, the suspect contacted a bank teller and demanded money," Bonner said. "After he was provided with an undisclosed sum of money, the suspect exited the bank and was last seen running westbound through the bank parking lot."

Witnesses did not see the suspect display a weapon during the robbery, Bonner said.

Subsequent investigation led deputies to identify the suspect as John Stacey Roller of Buellton, Bonner said.

"Mr. Roller fled his residence in the 200 block of La Pita Place prior to the arrival of sheriff’s deputies," Bonner said. "Sheriff’s detectives are currently in the process of obtaining a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Roller."

The Sheriff’s Department was asking for the public’s help in locating Roller.

"Community members are asked to call 9-1-1 if they observe John Roller in person, but should not attempt to stop or detain him," Bonner said.

Anyone with non-time-sensitive information that may assist law enforcement in locating and arresting Roller is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683-2724, or to leave an anonymous tip at 805-681-4171.

