Sherri Frazer Joins Museum of Natural History Staff as Director of Marketing, Communications

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center is pleased to announce Sherri Frazer as their director of marketing and communications.

Frazer comes to the museum after years as the executive director of the Carpinteria Arts Center, where she expanded museum events, raised the organization’s community profile and media presence and implemented new ways to support the arts in Santa Barbara County.

A long-time advocate for community arts, Sherri has spent the past 20 years working in business marketing and nonprofit leadership, consulting on board training, fundraising, strategic planning, event coordination and branding.

“I am truly excited to join the wonderful team at the museum in anticipation of this significant milestone in our long history,” Frazer said. “I hope to create a strong marketing program to lead the organization into their next century.”

Frazer’s experience in developing marketing strategies (which include overseeing 73 retail stores in major markets), launching successful rebranding campaigns and creating innovative marketing campaigns, will help as the museum as the organization moves into 2016, its Centennial celebration year.

For more information about the museum and Sea Center, please visit www.sbnature.org or call 805.682.4711.

— Jashua Bane represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center.