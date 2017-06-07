Sherry Banks, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1954-2017

Posted on June 7, 2017 | 4:37 p.m.

Source: Richard Banks

Memorial services for Sherry Banks, 62, of Ben Wheeler, Texas, were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Edom United Methodist Church, 8430 FM 279, Brownsboro, Texas. Sherry Banks was born Aug. 16, 1954, in Greensboro, NC.

An unknown assailant tragically murdered her on May 12, 2017, near her home in Edom, Texas, while driving her car.

Sherry was a valued member of the Santa Barbara and Edom communities. She and her son, Richard Banks II, moved to Edom about nine years ago from California.

Sherry and R.C. became active in the Edom Civic Theatre as actors and supporters. Sherry became well known as a loving caregiver to the elderly in the Edom area. She also participated in United Methodist Women.

Sherry had dogs, chickens, ducks, a rabbit, several cats and a sugar glider while living here, each with unique personalities, according to Sherry. In her earlier years in Edom, she was a devoted mother to R.C., making sure he excelled in his education.

Before moving to Edom, Sherry had a 20-year career with the L.A. Times selling and running the classified and display ad departments for Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Sherry had many hobbies and was very creative. She also travelled extensively. She enjoyed many adventurous outdoor activities. She loved to experience life at its fullest including skydiving and bungee jumping.

She took advantage of what life had to offer. She was a nurturing and fun-loving lady with an appreciation for beauty and nature that possessed a heart of gold.

Sherry is preceded in death by both of her parents, Shirley Hathcock and Wylie Taylor. She is survived by her son, R.C.; a brother, Robert Jarrett and his wife, Charlynn; sister, Teresa Wolfe, DVM, and her husband, Pete; brother, Wylie "Tank" Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by her many friends and family.

— Richard Banks.