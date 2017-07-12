Shining Light Society Honors Hospice Supporters

To recognize its key supporters, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) has created the Shining Light Society.

The Shining Light Society is open to people who have donated $1,000 or more over the past few years, or who have made a lifetime gift of more than $20,000 and/or who have made a commitment to HSB in their estate plan.

During a June 17 event for some 60 guests at the home of Dr. Stephen Hosea, HSB thanked Shining Light Society members for their support, which allows HSB to offer free services to those grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing serious illness.

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups and patient-care services.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Hospice of Santa Barbara.