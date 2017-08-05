Permission Granted to Come Aboard for Live Ship-to-Shore Video Telecast

Event designed to help raise awareness about marine sanctuaries

The Santa Barbara Central Library invites the community to join a live ship-to-shore video telecast to the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, at noon Saturday, Aug. 12. This is a free event at the library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Nautilus will be exploring deep-water canyons and reefs in Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary off the San Francisco coast.

The ship just completed exploration in Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary to map and characterize paleo shorelines. Staff who participated in the local expedition will be on hand to share their highlights and experiences aboard the ship.

The ship-to-shore telecast will offer an opportunity to ask direct questions of the research scientists onboard about the expedition.

The live broadcast is in celebration of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Get into Your Sanctuary Day on Aug. 12 to encourage awareness of sanctuaries as iconic destinations for sustainable ocean-based recreation.

Sanctuaries across the system will be enticing visitors to “get into” their local sanctuary through a series of events and special activities.

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is teaming with Robert Ballard and Ocean Exploration Trust to explore the marine ecosystems of the West Coast.

Working aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, scientists are mapping and exploring targets throughout the U.S. West Coast from Canada to Mexico.

Nautilus will utilize ROVs (remotely operated vehicle) to undertake visual surveys, collect high-definition video imagery, collect biological and geological samples, and ground truth the newly-collected multibeam data.

ROVs are unoccupied, highly maneuverable, underwater robots operated by someone at the water surface. Cameras on the ROVs allow the public to share in underwater exploration in real time, with live-streaming images on NautilusLive.org.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries.