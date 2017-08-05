Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:45 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Permission Granted to Come Aboard for Live Ship-to-Shore Video Telecast

Event designed to help raise awareness about marine sanctuaries

View live-streaming images such as this sixgill shark on NautilusLive.org.
View live-streaming images such as this sixgill shark on NautilusLive.org. (Photo via Santa Barbara Library System)
By Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries | August 5, 2017 | 1:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library invites the community to join a live ship-to-shore video telecast to the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, at noon Saturday, Aug. 12. This is a free event at the library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Nautilus will be exploring deep-water canyons and reefs in Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary off the San Francisco coast.

The ship just completed exploration in Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary to map and characterize paleo shorelines. Staff who participated in the local expedition will be on hand to share their highlights and experiences aboard the ship.

The ship-to-shore telecast will offer an opportunity to ask direct questions of the research scientists onboard about the expedition.

The live broadcast is in celebration of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries Get into Your Sanctuary Day on Aug. 12 to encourage awareness of sanctuaries as iconic destinations for sustainable ocean-based recreation.

Sanctuaries across the system will be enticing visitors to “get into” their local sanctuary through a series of events and special activities.

NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries is teaming with Robert Ballard and Ocean Exploration Trust to explore the marine ecosystems of the West Coast.

Working aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, scientists are mapping and exploring targets throughout the U.S. West Coast from Canada to Mexico.

Nautilus will utilize ROVs (remotely operated vehicle) to undertake visual surveys, collect high-definition video imagery, collect biological and geological samples, and ground truth the newly-collected multibeam data.

ROVs are unoccupied, highly maneuverable, underwater robots operated by someone at the water surface. Cameras on the ROVs allow the public to share in underwater exploration in real time, with live-streaming images on NautilusLive.org.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody E. Thomas for Santa Barbara Libraries.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 