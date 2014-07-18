Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

ShipHawk Receives Big Kahuna, Sand Dollar Awards at Siemer Summit

By Ashley Becker for ShipHawk | July 18, 2014 | 2:55 p.m.

ShipHawk of Santa Barbara received two awards at Siemer Summit — the Sand Dollar Award and the Big Kahuna Award.

The Sand Dollar Award was received for ShipHawk’s work in providing a system that offers online, mobile, local and social commerce.

The Big Kahuna Award, and grand prize, was awarded to ShipHawk for being the start-up that demonstrated the most potential to achieve unusually rapid scale and success.

What makes ShipHawk so unique is its ability to take the difficulty out of packing and shipping. ShipHawk takes real-world items, whether it’s a “queen mattress” or “guitar,” and converts the items into data that shipping companies understand. Businesses and consumers alike no longer have to figure out which box that antique is going to fit in or how much the box will weigh after they’ve packed the item. Now, anyone can get rates from reputable carriers and book on demand.

After receiving not one, but two of this year’s WaveMaker awards, CEO Jeremy Bodenhamer “could not be more ecstatic to be part of this year’s Siemer Summit. We are so very honored to receive these awards alongside so many other incredible startups.” Bodenhamer goes on to explain that “it’s been a busy year at ShipHawk.

With the launch of our business solutions package in the upcoming week, we expect ShipHawk to turn a more than a few heads” — referring to a suite of online tools that lets users leverage ShipHawk’s platform to access packing and shipping data through APIs, widgets and back office tools that help make shipping easier for businesses and their customers.

— Ashley Becker represents ShipHawk.

 

