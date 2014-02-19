Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:54 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Congregation B’nai B’rith’s SHIRA to Raise Money for Hadassah Hospital Through Song

By Ann Pieramici for Congregation B’nai B’rith | February 19, 2014 | 1:47 p.m.

Congregation B’nai B’rith’s annual concert of Jewish vocal music, SHIRA 2014, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and the focus this year is “Songs for Hadassah: Celebrating Jewish Composers,” featuring classic songs by a variety of Jewish musicians.

Cantor Mark Childs and several classically trained singers who are community members and participants in the synagogue’s Shir Chadash Choir will perform songs by Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Cohen, Aaron Copland, Billy Joel, Reynaldo Hahn, Frank Loesser, Gustav Mahler, Stephen Sondheim and many more.

Making a guest appearance at the piano will be Maestro Nir Kabaretti of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The event will benefit Congregation B’nai B’rith’s commitment to sponsor a treatment room at the world-renowned Hadassah Hospitals.

The Hadassah Medical Center includes two university hospitals in Jerusalem. For over a century, Hadassah Hospitals have provided medical treatment to all people, regardless of race, religion or gender, making it an international model for world peace.

More than 800 physicians are employed by Hadassah Hospitals, and these doctors are “without borders” serving everyone in need. Hadassah Hospitals are also involved in cutting-edge research across a variety of medical specialties.

A complimentary reception follows the performance and features home-baked sweets by members of Santa Barbara’s local Hadassah chapter. Patron seating is available at $50 per person, and tickets will also be available at the door for a suggested donation of $25 per person ($12 for students/children). The event takes place at Congregation B’nai B’rith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805.964.7869 or click here.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing Congregation B’nai B’rith.

