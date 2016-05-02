Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 2, 2016 | 11:11 a.m.

Shirley Ann Toeppner of Santa Barbara, 1930-2016

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

Shirley Ann Toeppner

Shirley Ann Toeppner passed peacefully April 16, 2016, in Santa Barbara, Calif. She was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Bay City, Mich.

Shirley was a retired teacher and librarian, having taught at Cleveland Elementary School most of her career. During summer breaks and after retirement, Shirley traveled the world.

She loved the arts, history and sports, and she was an bird watcher.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, Roy and Beatrice ​Toeppner, and is survived by her sister, Dorothy Strack, of Corning, Calif.

She also leaves behind her loving nephews, nieces, great nieces and nephews, one great-great niece and many cousins.

Her family wishes to thank her dear friends and neighbors at Rancho Santa Barbara.

Shirley was so full of life and she will be greatly missed. Per Shirley’s wishes, she was cremated and will be inurned at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bay City.

Donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Trinity Episcopal Church in Bay City or your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

 

