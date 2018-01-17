Shirley Ann Wirtz, 72, of Santa Barbara

Posted on January 17, 2018 | 12:31 p.m.

Source: Jim Wirtz

Shirley Ann Wirtz died peacefully on Jan.15, 2018, in Santa Barbara, Calif., at the age of 72.

Shirley was born in Santa Maria, Calif., and moved to Santa Barbara at the age of nine.

One of Shirley’s greatest joys was spending time with her three grandchildren, and tending to her garden. She enjoyed working with her two sons, golfing, laughing and spending time with her friends, as well as attending community events.

Shirley is survived by her sons Jim Wirtz Jr., Brian Wirtz; her siblings Robert (Joyce), Raymond (Carol), Gerry (Dave) and Beverly (Rick). She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Wirtz Sr. and her sister Frances Acosta.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at St. Raphael’s Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serenity House and/or CALM. Arrangements handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider.

— Jim Wirtz