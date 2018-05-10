Vipers Ball Team Hopes Public Will Step Up and Donate Shoes for Fundraiser

Santa Barbara Vipers Baseball Team is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through June 8 to raise funds for 12-year-old boys on the team to travel to the Ballparks of America in Branson, Mo., for the Boys of Summer Classic Tournament.

The Vipers Baseball Team will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Weddle Industries, 7200 Hollister Ave., Ste. C, Goleta, or by contacting Dori Crolius, 252-4794, [email protected]

All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.

Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs to help them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from sales of footwear collected in shoe-drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

"We are excited about our shoe drive" said Crolius, Shoe drive lead and parent of one of the players. We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us.

"By doing so, we raise money for the tournament entrance fee, travel, lodging, uniforms, team pins, food and even umpires ( we are required to pay for them too) for our team, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”

— Dori Crolius for Santa Barbara Vipers.