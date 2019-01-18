2 Men Arrested After Shootout in Lompoc

Two men were arrested after a shootout Friday morning between a pair of groups in southwest Lompoc.

At 10:45 a.m., Lompoc police received 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue near Ryon Park, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had parked in the cul-de-sac and that a confrontation between the people in the car and pedestrians occurred.

As the vehicle began to drive away, a person inside the car shot at the pedestrians, according to Martin.

One of the pedestrians pulled a gun and returned fire at the vehicle, he said.

Two other pedestrians fled through the park but were detained by officers.

A witness saw the two suspects throw a backpack over a fence, according to police. Officers searched and found the backpack in the yard.

A search of the backpack revealed a loaded firearm and narcotics, Martin said.

Officers checked the area where the shooting occurred and located bullet hole damage to a vehicle and a residential sliding glass door, Martin said.

Rafael Contreras, 19, was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances with a firearm, possessing drugs for sales, being an accessory and carrying a concealed firearm.

A second suspect, Isaiah Riley, 21, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and destruction of evidence.

Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting and have asked that anyone with information about the case call investigators at 805.736.2341 or submit an anonymous tip through the Lompoc Police Department mobile app.

