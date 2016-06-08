Shooting Incident Under Investigation In Santa Maria

Santa Maria police responded to a report of a shooting late Wednesday night near Chapel and Smith streets.

The incident at approximately 10 p.m. reportedly involved one victim, and the injury did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The victim reportedly was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available, police added.

In addition to Santa Maria police, American Medical Response medics also responded to the scene.

