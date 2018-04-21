Shooting in Northeast Santa Maria Sends One Person to Hospital

One person has been taken to the hospital for treatment after a shooting in northeast Santa Maria on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Santa Maria Fire Department, the Police Department and an AMR ambulance responded to the 1200 block of East Alvin Avenue near North Stokes Avenue.

A patient was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of an injury that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police Sgt. Todd Logan told Noozhawk.

Officers remained at the scene investigating the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.