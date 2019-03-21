Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting in Guadalupe

A shooting that occurred in Guadalupe Thursday night is under investigation, according to Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., personnel from the Guadalupe police and fire departments responded to an apartment on the 700 block of Olivera Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Cash confirmed that law enforcement officers “are working a shooting scene,” but declined to comment further about whether they considered the incident accidental or intentional, and if the person survived.

“The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation, and all comments and information will be coming from their offices,” Cash said.

Spokewoman Kelly Hoover said deputies were in the middle of an active investigation.

"At this point we are only able to say we are investigating a suspicious death," Hoover said.

Additonal information was not immediately available.

