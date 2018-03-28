Shooting Outside Residence Sends Teen to Hospital in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police were investigating the shooting of teenager on Wednesday night in front of a residence in a northwest neighborhood.

At approximately 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Railroad Avenue after a report of a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Mark Streker.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers did not have any information about the possible suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Detectives were responding to the scene to investigate the incident, Streker said.

Investigators are asking anyone having information about this shooting to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or leave an anonymous tip on the police website.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.