Lompoc Shooting Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Wednesday for treatment of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The incident late Wednesday morning involved a female victim, and happened in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue, said police Sgt. Allen Chisholm.

“It was not accidental,” Chisholm said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter, and was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, he added.

Additional details were not available.

