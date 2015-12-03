Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Shooting Death Near Lompoc Believed to Be Suicide

Man, 84, found dead in Vandenberg Village of self-inflicted gunshot wound

A man who was found dead Thursday afternoon near a trail in Vandenberg Village suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities.
A man who was found dead Thursday afternoon near a trail in Vandenberg Village suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:14 a.m. | December 3, 2015 | 6:58 p.m.

An 84-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon near a Vandenberg Village neighborhood in what authorities say was a suicide.

Emergency personnel were called out at about 12:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Titan Avenue on a report of gunshots, said Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

They found the man, whose name was not released, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, Hoover said.

"Deputies investigated and determined the decedent died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that no foul play was involved," Hoover said.

Although medical personnel, including a helicopter, were dispatched, the man was quickly determined to be deceased, Hoover said, and those resources were canceled.

"As a precautionary measure, Cabrillo High School was placed on a brief lockdown due to the close proximity to the location and until deputies could determine there was not a public-safety risk," Hoover said.

The man was a Lompoc resident who drove to the area, Hoover said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The death was under investigation by the county Coroner's Office.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day

