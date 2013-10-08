Search Continues for Suspects in Santa Maria Shooting

Incident began on the 900 block of North Broadway at about 6:30 a.m.

Investigators were continuing to look for three suspects in an early morning shooting Tuesday at the north end of Santa Maria.

The suspects were believed to have fled to the Budget Inn on the 1100 block of North Broadway, according to Santa Maria police Det. Jose Deleija.

Three people were led from the motel in handcuffs shortly after 9 a.m., and police were conducting a room-by-room search of the motel for addition suspects.

Those taken into custody were questioned and subsequently released, and police have not announced any arrests in the case.

The incident began shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the 900 block of North Broadway, where officers were sent on a report of shots fired, Deleija said.

They found a 31-year-old Santa Maria who had been shot, and he was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The victim was conscious, Deleija said, but and was expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspects were described as a Hispanic male adult, wearing all black, with a thin build and in his mid 20s with short hair; a Hispanic male, short in stature, wearing all black; and a Hispanic female, wearing all black, with long hair who runs with a limp.

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating this shooting as gang related.

Noozhawk contributor Frank Cowan reported from the scene.

