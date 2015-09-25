Santa Maria Man Arrested for Shooting at Orcutt Mobile Home Park

Advice

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, Santa Maria police respond to the scene Friday morning and find victim with minor shooting injuries to the leg

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel responded Friday to a report of a shooting on Stillwell Road in Orcutt.

Dispatchers received a report of gunfire at a mobile home park in the 1600 block of East Clark Avenue around 9:15 a.m., according to radio traffic.

A 39-year-old victim suffered minor shooting injuries to a leg and the suspect, 55-year-old Aylett Hauki of Santa Maria, is in custody, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The suspect and victim were acquaintances, Hoover said, and deputies determined the shooting happened in the front of the doorway to the suspect's residence after a verbal dispute.

The suspect was still inside the residence when authorities arrived to the scene, Hoover said.

Reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system were being sent out to residents in the area, warning them to shelter in place.

Deputies contacted Hauki on his cell phone and he cooperated with orders to come out and surrender peacefully, Hoover said.

Hauki was taken into custody around 10 a.m. and the emergency notification calls were ended.

Hauki was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

