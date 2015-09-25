Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:00 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Maria Man Arrested for Shooting at Orcutt Mobile Home Park

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, Santa Maria police respond to the scene Friday morning and find victim with minor shooting injuries to the leg

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies discuss a shooting in Orcutt at the scene where one man was injured and another was taken into custody Friday morning.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies discuss a shooting in Orcutt at the scene where one man was injured and another was taken into custody Friday morning. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:19 a.m. | September 25, 2015 | 9:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel responded Friday to a report of a shooting on Stillwell Road in Orcutt.

Dispatchers received a report of gunfire at a mobile home park in the 1600 block of East Clark Avenue around 9:15 a.m., according to radio traffic.

A 39-year-old victim suffered minor shooting injuries to a leg and the suspect, 55-year-old Aylett Hauki of Santa Maria, is in custody, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The suspect and victim were acquaintances, Hoover said, and deputies determined the shooting happened in the front of the doorway to the suspect's residence after a verbal dispute. 

The suspect was still inside the residence when authorities arrived to the scene, Hoover said. 

Reverse notification call through the 9-1-1 system were being sent out to residents in the area, warning them to shelter in place.

Deputies contacted Hauki on his cell phone and he cooperated with orders to come out and surrender peacefully, Hoover said. 

Hauki was taken into custody around 10 a.m. and the emergency notification calls were ended.  

Hauki was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man received minor injuries after he was shot in a mobile home on East Clark Avenue in Orcutt and the suspected shooter was taken into custody approximately an hour afterward. Click to view larger
A man received minor injuries after he was shot in a mobile home on East Clark Avenue in Orcutt and the suspected shooter was taken into custody approximately an hour afterward. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 