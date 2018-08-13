At Least 1 Person Wounded in Lompoc Shooting

Incident occurred in the alley between the 700 blocks of D and E streets

Police officers in the city of Lompoc were investigating a shooting that injured at least one person Monday afternoon, Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene of the incident that occurred in the alley between the 700 blocks of D and E streets, Martin added.

A CalStar medical helicopter also was dispatched to transport at least one person to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Detectives were investigating the incident and Martin refused to say how many people were injured or whether police had detained a suspect.

No further details were available.

