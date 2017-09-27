Investigation Underway After Late-Night Shooting in Santa Maria

One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department.

An officer patrolling on the 800 block of South Pine Street was flagged down by a citizen at about 10:15 p.m., Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk.

The victim, a male juvenile, was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital, Streker said.

The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, he added.

The victim was reported to be in serious condition, according to police..

Roads were reported closed in the vicinity while officers investigating the shooting.

This marked the fifth shooting incident in the city during September. However, one of those incidents involved a man who shot himself, police said.

Anyone who may have information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street at 10:13 p.m. after a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk. One person was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, Streker added. This marked the fourth shooting incident in the city during September. Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street at 10:13 p.m. after a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk. One person was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, Streker added. This marked the fourth shooting incident in the city during September. Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street at 10:13 p.m. after a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk. One person was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, Streker added. This marked the fourth shooting incident in the city during September. Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street at 10:13 p.m. after a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk. One person was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, Streker added. This marked the fourth shooting incident in the city during September. Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street at 10:13 p.m. after a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk. One person was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, Streker added. This marked the fourth shooting incident in the city during September. Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street at 10:13 p.m. after a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk. One person was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, Streker added. This marked the fourth shooting incident in the city during September. Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. One person was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting in Santa Maria, according to the Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street at 10:13 p.m. after a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mark Streker told Noozhawk. One person was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect or suspects were not at the scene, and an investigation was underway, Streker added. This marked the fourth shooting incident in the city during September. Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.