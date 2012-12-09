Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Shooting Victim Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 9, 2012 | 11:51 p.m.

A confrontation at a home on Santa Maria’s north side led to a shooting Sunday evening, and one man was later airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, Santa Maria police said.

According to Sgt. James Ginter, a 9-1-1 call reported shots fired in the 400 block of North Oakley Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot in his upper torso and his thumb, he said.

Ginter said an investigation determined that the man had knocked on the door of the residence, making threats to the occupants and brandishing a handgun. He said a resident, who was also armed with a handgun, answered the door and shot the man several times.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Lt. Norm Come.

Details on his condition were not immediately available.

Investigators have a suspect in the shooting, said Come, adding that he could not elaborate.

He would not say whether the suspect was in custody.

“We’re not sure what we have here,” Come said. “The detectives are still investigating.”

