Eco-friendly Holiday Collective Pops Up on State Street

AMA Sea Beauty and Isabella Consulting will present the inaugural Blue Christmas Collective, an eco-friendly local artisan pop-up 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 11 through Dec. 24 at 506 State St., Santa Barbara.

A collaborative effort, the Blue Christmas Collective seeks to bring together like-minded makers who commit to sell either product created from reusable, recyclable or consumable materials, and/or product with zero or recyclable packaging.

Current local vendors include Pedaling Paper, Best Food Forward shoes, Santa Barbara Innovations, Isabella Gourmet Foods,

AMA Sea Beauty, Jilli Vanilli, Parasols in Paradise, Beachins Art, Golden West Studio, and Amy DiGregorio Jewelry & Handbags.

A year-long pop-up on State Street, AMA Sea Beauty has been an innovator in the health and wellness scene.

Owner Antoinette Marquez and her husband own California’s only sea farm in Goleta, from which they harvest seaweed to make skincare and beauty products, as well as whole food products. Their treatment is known as Thalasso Therapy worldwide.

Marquez and her husband have committed the better part of their retirement to bringing seaweed out of the fringes and into the mainstream here in the States, aided by their self-published book The Longevity Revolution.

Now she turns to other eco-minded vendors to create the Blue Christmas Collective. “I wanted to create a collective that supported mission driven brands and local eco crafters” she said.

Co-coordinator and curator, Chalker, of Isabella Gourmet Foods is familiar with pop-up stores, having owned and operated a shop on Figueroa Street for four years before morphing into a series of semi-permanent pop-ups in 2017 — the Honey B Kitchen and the Guilded Table in the Funk Zone.

Along with Cultivate Events, Isabella Gourmet Foods also put on Jingle: A holiday artisan pop-up in 2015, inside the then-unfinished Impact Hub at 1150 State St.

Having recently founded Isabella Consulting, helping artisan vendors build their brands, and businesses develop their inventories and marketing strategies, she joins AMA Sea Beauty to continue her work via the Blue Christmas Collective for the holidays.

The Blue Christmas Collective will host a series of special events throughout the holiday season, including workshops, live music, special offers, demos, receptions and gift-wrapping. For more information, call 722-2227.

