Shop Coast Village Holiday Event Open for Business on Thursday

We've been watching the fire closely. Crews from all over the state and neighboring states are here. The containment level has increased, the air quality is improving, and on Wednesday we saw blue skies for the first time in many days.

All the firefighters here to help us deserve a huge thanks, and all the hugs we can give them.

People in our community have been living under great stress from the fire, and so many events have been canceled. There hasn't been much of a feeling of the holidays during the fire.

Given this, we've decided to go ahead with the Shop Coast Village event on Thursday.

Santa will be here for the kids (and maybe for those of us who want to ask him for some rain!), the businesses have all decorated beautifully, and people are looking for something fun and a place to gather to relieve the stress of this disaster.

We'll give our community the coastal cheer dreamed of when the event was created. We'll make it safe. We'll make it fun.

Shop local on Coast Village Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.