Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:33 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Shop Coast Village Holiday Event Open for Business on Thursday

By Coast Village Association | December 14, 2017 | 9:55 a.m.

We've been watching the fire closely. Crews from all over the state and neighboring states are here. The containment level has increased, the air quality is improving, and on Wednesday we saw blue skies for the first time in many days.

All the firefighters here to help us deserve a huge thanks, and all the hugs we can give them.

People in our community have been living under great stress from the fire, and so many events have been canceled. There hasn't been much of a feeling of the holidays during the fire.

Given this, we've decided to go ahead with the Shop Coast Village event on Thursday.

Santa will be here for the kids (and maybe for those of us who want to ask him for some rain!), the businesses have all decorated beautifully, and people are looking for something fun and a place to gather to relieve the stress of this disaster.

We'll give our community the coastal cheer dreamed of when the event was created. We'll make it safe. We'll make it fun.

Shop local on Coast Village Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 