Shop Local at Arlington Plaza’s Christmas Market

Arlington Plaza invites the community to its 2nd Annual Christmas Market, 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 7.

Designed to evoke the nostalgia and experience of a traditional European Christmas Market, Arlington Plaza's Christmas Market will showcase gifts from plaza merchants and other local brands and retailers, live music by the Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir, and seasonal festivities.

Those attending can stroll through the twinkle lights and take in the holiday cheer while visiting the collective of shops and restaurants including:

Carlitos Cafe y Cantina, DIANI Boutique, DIANI Shoes and DIANI Living, the Travel Store, Treat, Blossom Salon, Santa Barbara Fine Art, and Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro.

Entry is free for the family-friendly event.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Arlington Plaza.