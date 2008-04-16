Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Shoppers Get Free Lunch at Camino Real Marketplace

Shopping center thanks community with free hotdogs and plans to give it a police substation, too.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 16, 2008 | 9:59 a.m.

{mosimage}

Regulars at the Costco hotdog stand in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace got a pretty sweet deal Tuesday, as the store handed out free hotdog and soda combos all day — to celebrate Camino Real Marketplace developer Mark Linehan’s birthday.

Linehan apparently is a fan of the quick, tasty and cheap meal, according to Marketplace representative Jim Youngson, who said the developer shows up at the stand fairly regularly.

“He said, ‘these are so good, I think I’ll hand them out free on my birthday,’" Youngson said. "It’s a thank you to the shoppers, and also to Goleta.”

At less than $2 per hotdog and soda, the combo is also a favorite of many a starving student,  Costco shopper and locals just looking for a quick bite. Lines filled up quickly during the noon hour and delighted customers walked away with free lunches.

In other Camino Real Marketplace news, meanwhile, the shopping center has donated office space to the city of Goleta for a new police substation — although the official announcement is weeks away.

The facility, to be located next to the movie theaters, will help local law enforcement better cover Goleta’s west side. The Marketplace paid to fix up the office space and will be leasing it rent-free to the city for the next five years. The city plans to cut ribbon on the new space next month.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 