Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:02 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

New Weekly Farmers Market at UCSB Provides a Fresh Alternative

The Gaucho Certified Farmers Market, open for business every Wednesday, is already proving popular with the campus community

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 30, 2013 | 10:06 p.m.

Veronica Emrich bit into a strawberry sample, pausing a moment in thought before doling out the dollars to pay for a batch of the locally grown produce.

The UCSB junior placed the bundle into her reusable bag — atop the already gathered guavas — and sauntered to the next booth at the campus farmers market, where spaghetti squash, carrots, lettuce and other colorful fruits and vegetables appeared for the taking.

“I’m loving this!” Emrich said of Wednesday’s official kickoff of the Gaucho Certified Farmers Market.

As an environmental studies and economics major, Emrich said she especially understood and appreciated the fresh market, which will be hosted every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in parking lot 23.

The fact that the weekly farmers market is within easy eyesight of her ICON apartment is mere icing on the cake.

“Literally, it’s in my backyard,” Emrich told Noozhawk. “I’ve always been into the farmers market scene. I’ll be coming every week. I’m inviting all my friends. It’s much easier to come here than Trader Joe’s. I’m excited.”

One need only follow the pack of reusable bag-wielding fast walkers to find the latest addition to the already eco-minded university campus.

About a dozen produce and food vendors set up shop in the parking lot Wednesday, while a live band and food trucks waited for a mob of students and staff to arrive right around noon.

farmers market
The new farmers market at UCSB features plenty of fresh produce. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“You can tell when the classes get out,” said Adam Rondepierre, a 2010 UCSB grad who worked an organic produce booth for Ellwood Canyon Farms in Goleta.

The market drew hundreds of visitors last Wednesday during a soft launch, which only reassured organizers that they wisely chose a final project for their six-month learning program.

Roane Akchurin was one of 10 university staff and volunteers who participated in the Gaucho U course, which spurned the market idea.

“It was standing-room only,” Akchurin said of last week’s event. “It’s all about the local produce.”

Wednesday’s market featured produce grown within a 150-mile radius and a weekly education component — this week explaining the art of fermentation.

Sure enough, right at noon, customers began to steadily arrive on foot, car, bicycle and skateboard. 

“The word is out,” Akchurin said. “We really want to have the community come, too. The more, the merrier.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 