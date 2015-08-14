Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Shopping Center Under Construction At Key Buellton Intersection

Tractor Supply Company, Starbucks, The Habit among tenants lined up for the Crossroads Village Center

Construction is well under way at the Crossroads Village Center on Highway 246 in Buellton. Tractor Supply Company will anchor the mixed-use complex.
Construction is well under way at the Crossroads Village Center on Highway 246 in Buellton. Tractor Supply Company will anchor the mixed-use complex. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 14, 2015 | 8:03 p.m.

Construction of a shopping center is well under way at a key location in Buellton, with several popular eateries planning to move in to the city to serve tourists, commuters and residents.

“It’s exciting for Buellton,” said Clare Barcelona, planning technician.

Crossroads Village Center sits at the corner of Highway 246 and and McMurray Road, across the street from the Albertsons shopping center.

The new center will have Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company as the anchor store in a 19,000-square-foot building.

A representative said the new store hopes to open as soon as Jan. 30.

“As a growth-minded company, Tractor Supply Company is always looking for potential new store locations that are a good fit as far as the target market is concerned,” spokesman Rob Hoskins said. “Concerning the location in Buellton, this is especially true in that the area was attractive due to the part-time and hobby farmers, and horse owners in the area.”

The business will carry lawn and garden, and animal-care products,

The Buellton Tractor Supply store location will employ between 12 and 17 full- and part-time employees, Hoskins said.

An assortment of eateries and businesses are planned for the remainder of the site, with a drive-thru Starbucks set for the northeastern corner of the property. The company has held at least one job fair recently in Buellton.

A second drive-thru restaurant is planned for the site. One possible tenant is McDonald’s, which has long been located across McMurray Road next to the Santa Ynez Marriott.

Several prominent restaurants also have been lined up for the shopping center, including Chipotle, and popular hamburger eatery, The Habit Burger Grill

Another tenant reportedly will be Super Cuts, while some slots remain to be filled.

The shopping center is part of the Village Specific Plan proposed for the nearly 5-acre site after going through the city's planning process two years ago.

Up to 240 new housing units, including town homes and senior apartments, are planned along with a Hilton Garden Inn, according to the project's broker,  CBRE

Buellton is seeing a bit of a building boom. Hampton Inn plans to build a 99-room hotel on a 3.53 acres at 600 McMurray Road.

Additionally, Tilton Engineering is putting a 15,000-square-foot building at 890 McMurray Road, where an old motel once sat.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

