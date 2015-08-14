Shopping Center Under Construction At Key Buellton Intersection

Advice

Tractor Supply Company, Starbucks, The Habit among tenants lined up for the Crossroads Village Center

Construction of a shopping center is well under way at a key location in Buellton, with several popular eateries planning to move in to the city to serve tourists, commuters and residents.

“It’s exciting for Buellton,” said Clare Barcelona, planning technician.

Crossroads Village Center sits at the corner of Highway 246 and and McMurray Road, across the street from the Albertsons shopping center.

The new center will have Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company as the anchor store in a 19,000-square-foot building.

A representative said the new store hopes to open as soon as Jan. 30.

“As a growth-minded company, Tractor Supply Company is always looking for potential new store locations that are a good fit as far as the target market is concerned,” spokesman Rob Hoskins said. “Concerning the location in Buellton, this is especially true in that the area was attractive due to the part-time and hobby farmers, and horse owners in the area.”

The business will carry lawn and garden, and animal-care products,

The Buellton Tractor Supply store location will employ between 12 and 17 full- and part-time employees, Hoskins said.

An assortment of eateries and businesses are planned for the remainder of the site, with a drive-thru Starbucks set for the northeastern corner of the property. The company has held at least one job fair recently in Buellton.

A second drive-thru restaurant is planned for the site. One possible tenant is McDonald’s, which has long been located across McMurray Road next to the Santa Ynez Marriott.

Several prominent restaurants also have been lined up for the shopping center, including Chipotle, and popular hamburger eatery, The Habit Burger Grill.

Another tenant reportedly will be Super Cuts, while some slots remain to be filled.

The shopping center is part of the Village Specific Plan proposed for the nearly 5-acre site after going through the city's planning process two years ago.

Up to 240 new housing units, including town homes and senior apartments, are planned along with a Hilton Garden Inn, according to the project's broker, CBRE

Buellton is seeing a bit of a building boom. Hampton Inn plans to build a 99-room hotel on a 3.53 acres at 600 McMurray Road.

Additionally, Tilton Engineering is putting a 15,000-square-foot building at 890 McMurray Road, where an old motel once sat.

