Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Shoreline Playground Renewal Swings Into Action

By Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara | May 18, 2017 | 8:54 a.m.

The playground at Shoreline Park will be closed for replacement beginning May 30.

The playground was last replaced in 2002, and is due for the changes, according to the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department’s regular replacement schedule for playgrounds.
 
“We do like to add new playground features when we can, but in the case of Shoreline Park the community let us know they love this playground just the way it is,” said Rich Hanna, assistant Parks and Recreation director.

“We think our loyal Shoreline fans will be happy when the playground reopens in June — the elements of the new playground will be very much the same,” he said.

The new Shoreline Park playground will be safety-rated for 2- to 5-year-olds. It will have all the original features, but the existing rockers will be replaced with a spinner. The wooden swing set and concrete dolphin and turtle will remain.

The Parks and Recreation Department invites families to visit one of the 21 other city playgrounds during the Shoreline Park project period. Playgrounds closest to Shoreline Park are:
 
Los Baños del Mar Pool
401 Shoreline Drive
Rated for children ages 2-5
 
Bath Street Pocket Park
At Bath and Ortega streets
Rated for children ages 2-5
 
La Mesa Park
295 Meigs Road
Rated for children ages 5-12
 
For a complete list of city playgrounds, visit http://bit.ly/SBParksAndRec-PlaygroundChecklist.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 