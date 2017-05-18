Shoreline Playground Renewal Swings Into Action

The playground at Shoreline Park will be closed for replacement beginning May 30.

The playground was last replaced in 2002, and is due for the changes, according to the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department’s regular replacement schedule for playgrounds.



“We do like to add new playground features when we can, but in the case of Shoreline Park the community let us know they love this playground just the way it is,” said Rich Hanna, assistant Parks and Recreation director.

“We think our loyal Shoreline fans will be happy when the playground reopens in June — the elements of the new playground will be very much the same,” he said.

The new Shoreline Park playground will be safety-rated for 2- to 5-year-olds. It will have all the original features, but the existing rockers will be replaced with a spinner. The wooden swing set and concrete dolphin and turtle will remain.

The Parks and Recreation Department invites families to visit one of the 21 other city playgrounds during the Shoreline Park project period. Playgrounds closest to Shoreline Park are:



Los Baños del Mar Pool

401 Shoreline Drive

Rated for children ages 2-5



Bath Street Pocket Park

At Bath and Ortega streets

Rated for children ages 2-5



La Mesa Park

295 Meigs Road

Rated for children ages 5-12



For a complete list of city playgrounds, visit http://bit.ly/SBParksAndRec-PlaygroundChecklist.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.