Enrollment Under Way for Short-Term Online Classes Through Allan Hancock College

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | March 10, 2014 | 3:43 p.m.

Attend class when it fits in your schedule. Enrollment is currently available in 21 online classes offered by Allan Hancock College.

The classes last eight weeks and run from March 24 through May 14.

Online classes are a popular choice for students needing to balance work, family and college obligations.

They provide flexibility for students to “attend” class as their schedule permits. And the short, eight-week time frame is popular with those who want to complete classes at a faster rate, with concentrated instruction.

Online classes available include:

» ANTH 101: Intro to Biological Anthropology
» ANTH 102: Intro to Cultural Anthropology
» BUS 141: Global Economics
» ECON 101: Principles of Macro Economics
» ECON 141: Global Economics
» ENVT 456: FRO Refresher
» FT 107: Apparatus & Equipment
» FT 323: Fire Prevention 1B
» FT 326: Fire Management 1
» GBST 141: Global Economics
» HIST 102: World Civilizations Since 1500
» HIST 119: History of California
» HUM 102: World Civilizations Since 1500
» POL SC 103: American Government
» PSY 101: General Psychology (2 are open)
» PSY 112: Human Sexuality
» PSY 117: Child Psychology
» PSY 118: Human Development-Lifespan
» SOC 102: Social problems
» SOC 120: Race & Ethnic Relations

For class details, click here and click Class Search, Spring 2014, Credit classes. In the Start Month box, search for classes beginning in March. In the Location box, select Online. For specific class information, including registration deadlines, click the blue CRN (Course Record Number).

Register online by clicking here; click on Apply & Register.

The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per credit. Classes range from one-half to six credits. Other fees may apply.

Classes are open to anyone who is 18 years or older and able to benefit from instruction, including high school graduates under age 18. Current high school juniors and seniors are also eligible for enrollment through Hancock’s College Now! program.

For more information, call the college at 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

