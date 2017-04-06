Short Film to Accentuate the Positive About UCSB/Isla Vista

IV Hustle Productions is working to create a visual album that depicts Isla Vista in a positive light, highlighting the supportive community, and the synergy that exists within it. IV Hustle Productions is a student-run nonprofit organization under UCSB’s Office of Student Life,

Set to a soundtrack by recording artist Jack Johnson, the film will cover four unique students and have their interconnected stories unfold in Isla Vista over the course of the last day of spring quarter.

This visual album will be a small-scale film slated to shoot this month in IV. A team of Isla Vista locals has been created to complete the film.

The project was designed to have minimal costs, working primarily with students to not only educate and provide experience, but also help students network in the professional world.

Offers for investment will be available during the pre-production period. All donations are tax deductible. To help sponsor the project, visit igg.me/at/ivalbum.

— Connor Haines for IV Hustle Productions.